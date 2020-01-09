AUD/USD is holding on to moderate gains despite below-forecast Aussie trade data for November. The uptick in the trade surplus coupled with risk reset could bode well for the AUD. Technical charts are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD keeps gains after below-forecast Aussie trade data - January 8, 2020
- AUD/USD shrugs off softer than expected China data - January 8, 2020
- AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6870 after Wednesday’s Doji, eyes on Aussie/China data - January 8, 2020