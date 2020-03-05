AUD/USD keeps it above 0.6600 despite broad risk aversion, eyes on Aussie Retail Sales

AUD/USD remains firm above 0.6600. The broad US dollar weakness seems to gain more attention from the Aussie traders. Aussie Retail Sales, Fedspeak can decorate Asian session ahead of the key US NFP.
