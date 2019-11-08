AUD/USD is not impressed by a better-than-expected China trade surplus. The drop in imports indicates a weakness in domestic demand. The AUD may pick up a bid on hawkish comments by Westpac’s head. A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD keeps losses after above-forecast China trade surplus - November 7, 2019
- AUD/USD trims gains as RBA SoMP downgrades growth forecast - November 7, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: Struggling in Both Directions - November 7, 2019