AUD/USD stays mostly unchanged while holding bounce off 0.6955 after RBA interest rate decision. The RBA held benchmark interest rate unchanged near 0.25% while citing economies fears in the rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD keeps pullback from 0.7000 after RBA’s inaction - July 7, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Drops nearly 30 pips from session highs - July 6, 2020
- AUD/USD: Currently sideways but ahead of RBA interest rate decision - July 6, 2020