AUD/USD 2-month long downtrend line stays intact. Iron ore regains bullish tone. Despite the iron ore rally and Fed’s waning confidence on inflation, the AUD/USD failed to take out the falling trend line coming from the Sep. 20 high and Oct. 20 high.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD keeps the downtrend despite iron ore rally - November 26, 2017
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Bullish Over .7642, Bearish Under .7527 - November 26, 2017
- AUDUSD: sell at around 0.7650 - November 26, 2017