AUD/USD strength has extended to retest and again be capped at key resistance at 0.6891/0.6901. Economists at Credit Suisse analyze the pair’s outlook.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Key resistance at 0.6891/0.6901 remains a stubborn barrier – Credit Suisse - July 17, 2023
- AUD/USD: Overcoming 0.6890 can result in an extended uptrend – SocGen - July 17, 2023
- AUD/USD outlook: Aussie dollar came under additional pressure after China’s GDP fell below expectations - July 17, 2023