AUD/USD remains range bound in a choppy range after two-day uptrend to weekly top. Australia’s Construction Work Done drops below 2.5% forecast to 0.8% in Q2. Market sentiment dwindles amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Lackluster around mid 0.7200s on downbeat Aussie data, mixed sentiment - August 24, 2021
- AUD/USD extends recovery amid shift in market sentiment - August 24, 2021
- AUD/USD stays on the way up to 0.7300 amid upbeat sentiment - August 24, 2021