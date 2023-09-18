The AUD/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Monday and remains confined in a narrow trading band during the Asian session. Spot prices currently hover just below mid-0.6400s and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD lacks firm intraday direction, consolidates in a range just below mid-0.6400s - September 17, 2023
- Rolling Stones Reveal ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Tracklist Featuring Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney & More - September 17, 2023
- Taylor Swift Reclaims Top Spot On Billboard Artist 100 For Record-Extending 79th Week - September 17, 2023