AUDUSD nicely landed on the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) following its pullback from a peak of 0.6569 on April 30. Despite the latest downside reversal, the main trend remains up in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD lands on 20-day MA; keeps uptrend safe [Video] - May 7, 2020
- AUD/USD jumps back closer to weekly tops, around 0.6475 region - May 7, 2020
- AUD/USD Levels to Watch Following Failed Run at March High - May 7, 2020