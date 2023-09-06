The AUD/USD pair fails to capitalize on the overnight modest bounce from the vicinity of mid-0.6300s, or its lowest level since November 2022 and attracts fresh sellers during the Asian session on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD languishes near YTD low, above mid-0.6300s despite stronger Australian GDP - September 5, 2023
- AUD/USD hits fresh 10-month low as investors see RBA done with hiking rates - September 5, 2023
- AUD/USD stays depressed YTD low below 0.6400 ahead of Australia GDP, US ISM Services PMI - September 5, 2023