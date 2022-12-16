AUD/USD retreats from intraday high to 0.6700 amid early Aussie pair takes clues from the options market while defending the previous da …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD leans bearish near 0.6700 on downbeat options market signals - December 16, 2022
- AUD/USD extends its recovery to near 0.6740 as risk off impulse eases, US PMI in focus - December 15, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: 200-EMA probes bears on their way to 0.6550 - December 15, 2022