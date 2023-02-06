AUD/USD bounces off one-month low as traders brace for RBA. Market sentiment remains sour amid optimism towards US and mixed headlines surrounding US-China ties. RBA eyes fourth consecutive 0.25% rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD licks its wounds below 0.6900 with eyes on RBA Interest Rate Decision, Fed’s Powell - February 6, 2023
- Harry Styles, Lizzo & Beyoncé Among Big Winners At 2023 Grammys - February 6, 2023
- AUD/USD slumps below the 50-day EMA to the 0.6880 area - February 6, 2023