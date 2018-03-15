AUD/USD: Longs Need Stops Below 7810; NZD/USD Bottoms Below 1st Support

AUD/USD taking 2 steps forward and 1 step back in a slow crawl higher this week. First support at 7870/65 then better support at 7840/35 could hold the downside. Longs need stops below 7810. Holding first support at 7870/65 targets 7895/7900 and 7915.
