Oil prices snapped a 3-day losing streak on Thursday, and whilst WTI crude didn’t quite meet the minimum objective of $80 – near the 61.8% Fibonacci projection, it came close enough to suggest a swing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD looks comfy above 64c, as does WTI above $80: Asian Open - November 2, 2023
- The Beatles Share Last Song ‘Now And Then’ - November 2, 2023
- AUD/USD sees soft pullpack from 0.6455 after Thursday rally - November 2, 2023