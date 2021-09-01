AUD/USD looks for gains to the 0.7427 August high – Commerzbank

AUD/USD recently eroded its accelerated downtrend and should see further follow through on the topside. Above the market lies the 0.7427 4th August high and the 55-day ma at 0.7395 and this guards the …
