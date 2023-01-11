AUD/USD was last seen trading in positive territory above 0.6900. Economists at OCBC Bank expect the pair to extend its rise. Retain buy dips bias “Bullish momentum on weekly ch …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD looks set to extend its advance, 0.75/0.76 levels on the cards – OCBC - January 11, 2023
- AUD/USD sticks to upbeat domestic data-inspired gains, above 0.6900 mark - January 11, 2023
- AUD/USD Signal: Rebound To 0.700 Can’t Be Ruled Out - January 11, 2023