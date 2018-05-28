AUD/USD looks to close day flat near mid-0.75s

AUD/USD reverses course before reaching the 0.76 mark, continues to trade between 50-DMA & 20-DMA DXY consolidates daily gains, looks to close the day in the positive territory. Thin trading volume doesn’t allow any sharp fluctuations in the NA session.
