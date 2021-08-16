AUD/USD remains on track to end the day in the negative territory. The AUD/USD pair struggled to shake off the bearish pressure and touched a daily low of 0.7319 in the early American session before …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD looks to close in red below 0.7350, eyes on RBA Minutes - August 16, 2021
- AUD/USD Plunges Ahead of Wage Price Index - August 16, 2021
- AUD/USD consolidates daily losses below 0.7350 - August 16, 2021