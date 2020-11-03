AUD/USD looks to close modestly higher, stays below 0.7050 as focus shifts to RBA

AUD/USD looks to snap four-day losing streak on Monday. RBA is expected to lower its policy rate to 0.1%. Greenback stays resilient ahead of US presidential election. The AUD/USD pair started the new …
