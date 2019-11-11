US Dollar Index consolidates last week’s gains, stays above 98. Coming up: National Australia Bank’s Business Confidence Index. The AUD/USD pair lost 50 pips last week and started the new week under …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD looks to end day modestly lower near 0.6850 - November 11, 2019
- Ease of Doing Business in Australia - November 11, 2019
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Short-Covering Ahead of RBNZ Meeting Underpinning Kiwi - November 11, 2019