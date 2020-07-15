AUD/USD looks to retest five-week highs above 0.7000

AUD/USD regains poise in Europe amid an upbeat market mood. Coronavirus vaccine hopes overshadow US-China tensions? Attention turns to virus stats, US-China updates and US data. AUD/USD is looking to …
