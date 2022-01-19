AUD/USD: Loss of 0.7200 support implies more downside near-term – OCBC

AUD/USD has lost its support level at 0.7200. Economists at OCBC believe that this move opens the door to see more downside towards 0.7100. “The loss of the 0.7200 support could imply more downside …
