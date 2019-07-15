AUD/USD May Fall if China Data Fuels Urgency of Next RBA Rate Cut

(MENAFN – DailyFX) Asia Pacific Market Open Talking PointsRosy US PPI data fails to meaningfully dent Fed rate cut bets Fed’s Evans, Barkin echoed dovish Powell speech asUSDfellAUD/USDmay fall on …
