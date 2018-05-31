Aussie loses its directional bias ahead of Friday’s NFP. Market sentiment will be in the driver’s seat for today. The AUD/USD wound up moving largely flat through Thursday, and the pair is trading quietly near 0.7570 heading through the overnight session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD middles ahead of US NFP figures - May 31, 2018
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Consolidating Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data - May 31, 2018
- AUD/USD Forecast: June 2018 - May 31, 2018