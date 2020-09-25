AUD/USD: Mildly bid near 0.7055 despite dismal Aussie trade figures

AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.7050 after Australia reports a drop in trade surplus. Australia’s imports dropped by 7% in August and imports fell by 2%. Australia’s trade surplus decreased in August, the …
