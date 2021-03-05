The AUD/USD pair managed to recover the early lost ground to near one-month lows and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the 0.7700 mark. The US dollar stood …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD moves back above 0.7700 mark, remains vulnerable ahead of NFP - March 5, 2021
- Currency spotlight: AUD/USD - March 4, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD slips below 0.77 handle to hit 3-week lows, finds strong support at 0.7685 - March 4, 2021