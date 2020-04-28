AUD/USD moves back closer to multi-week tops, around mid-0.6400s

AUD/USD witnessed a modest intraday pullback amid resurgent USD demand. A fresh rout in oil prices added to coronavirus jitters and benefitted the buck. The downside remains limited amid optimism over …
