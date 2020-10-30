AUD/USD moves back closer to session tops, just below mid-0.7000s

The AUD/USD pair has recovered around 30-35 from intraday swing lows to the 0.7010 area and might now be headed towards the top end of its daily trading range. The pair continued showing some …
