AUD/USD trades lower around 0.6430 after China’s downbeat Caixin Services PMI. Economists anticipate that RBA will keep key interest rates at 4.10%. Traders seek RBA’s tone for clear indications of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Drifts Lower; RBA Decision Guidance Key - September 4, 2023
- AUD/USD moves below 0.6450 ahead of the RBA decision - September 4, 2023
- AUD/USD fades recovery near 0.6450 ahead of Governor Lowe’s final RBA decision - September 4, 2023