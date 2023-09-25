US Dollar Index (DXY), measuring the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, hovers around 105.60 at the time of writing. The index is struggling to gain momentum, which could be attributed to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD moves downward toward 0.6400, US Core PCE, Aussie CPI eyed - September 25, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles for a direction amid sideways US Dollar - September 25, 2023
- Taylor Swift Unveils Complete ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Tracklist, Including ‘Vault’ Tracks - September 25, 2023