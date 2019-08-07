Recovery in global risk sentiment earlier helped Aussie to bounce off from a decade low. The US bans government agencies to purchase from Chinese companies, including Huawei. The US-China trade news …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD moves little to 0.6760 ahead of Chinese trade data
Recovery in global risk sentiment earlier helped Aussie to bounce off from a decade low. The US bans government agencies to purchase from Chinese companies, including Huawei. The US-China trade news …