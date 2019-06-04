Analysis of the activity on HFT algorithms in the Fx market this morning shows us that the AUDUSD currency pair may provide interesting selling trading opportunities in the day-trading session ahead. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Moving Toward HFT Selling Zone! - June 4, 2019
- AUD/USD’s EMAS Move Into Neutral Stack - June 4, 2019
- RBA: AUD/USD Forecast Lower As Markets Attribute 97% Probability To RBA Rate Cut - June 4, 2019