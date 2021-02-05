AUD/USD remains flat above 0.76 even as the RBA revises 2020 growth forecast higher. The central bank is unlikely to raise rates before 2024 despite improvement in the economic outlook. AUD/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD: Muted reaction to RBA’s upward revision of growth and inflation forecasts - February 4, 2021
- AUD/USD ignores RBA’s Lowe on a key day, stays depressed near 0.7600 - February 4, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Under Mild-Pressure, Firmer Equities Limit Declines - February 4, 2021