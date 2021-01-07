AUD/USD: Muted reaction to weak Aussie trade surplus

AUD/USD trades near 0.78, having hit a multi-year high of 0.7820 in the overnight trade. Australia’s trade surplus narrowed more-than-expected in November. That, coupled with the US-China tensions …
