AUD/USD adds just 10 pips one upbeat Aussie macro numbers. Aussie retail sales and producer price index bettered estimates. Trade tensions are likely coping the upside in the AUD. AUD/USD is having a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Muted response to above-forecast Aussie data - August 1, 2019
- AUD/USD nosedives to fresh 7-month low amid trade tension, all eyes on Aussie data - August 1, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – is the Australian dollar looking for a bottom? - August 1, 2019