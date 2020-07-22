AUD/USD: Muted response to below-forecast Aussie Retail Sales

AUD/USD remains sidelined near 0.7135 after Aussie data. Australia’s retail sales growth slowed sharply in June. Broad-based US dollar losses and rally in gold help the AUD stay resilient. AUD/USD is …
