AUD/USD nears 2-week low amid US-China trade jitters, eyes on second-tier Aussie data

AUD/USD seesaws around 50-day EMA as trade pessimism, greenback strength dominates market sentiment. Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence and the Wage Price Index are immediate catalysts to watch.
