AUD/USD takes a hit, dropping 0.40% and struggling to hold the 0.6500 level as Federal Reserve officials hint at no end to rate hikes. U.S. Treasury yields fall, yet the Dollar rebounds from two-month …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD nears key support as Fed rate hike speculations turn sentiment sour - November 8, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Risks tilted to the downside, testing 0.6400 - November 8, 2023
- AUD/USD at risk of dips to 0.62 on a three-month view - November 8, 2023