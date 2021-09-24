AUD/USD needs to hold above 0.7062/0.6991 to avoid further losses – Commerzbank

AUD/USD eases back below 0.7300. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, watches signs of stability ahead of 0.7062/0.6991 as a break below this region would imply a …
