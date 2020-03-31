AUD/USD: Needs to take 0.6200

EUR/USD is on the back foot, edging toward 1.10 amid a mixed market mood on the last day of a volatile quarter. Eurozone inflation figures, US consumer confidence, and coronavirus headlines are eyed.
