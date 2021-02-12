AUD/USD: Next target is the 0.7820 January high – Commerzbank

The AUD/USD pair is breaking higher from its consolidation pattern and sees next resistance at the 0.7820 January high, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, reports.
