AUD/USD takes the hit of fresh trade tension while declining to multi-month low. North Korea’s missile-test run adds pressure to sentiment ahead of Aussie Retail Sales, PPI. The US employment data and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD nosedives to fresh 7-month low amid trade tension, all eyes on Aussie data
AUD/USD takes the hit of fresh trade tension while declining to multi-month low. North Korea’s missile-test run adds pressure to sentiment ahead of Aussie Retail Sales, PPI. The US employment data and …