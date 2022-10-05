AUD/USD now moved to a consolidative phase – UOB

AUD/USD is now expected to trade within the 0.6400-0.6630 range in the next few weeks, comment Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets …
