AUD/USD could advance further and visit the 0.7335 level in the next weeks, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the overbought rally in AUD has scope …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD now seen testing 0.7335 near term – UOB - January 14, 2022
- AUD/USD steady after China trade balace, holds around the base of sell-off - January 13, 2022
- Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Tests 0.73 But Is This Rally Just An Oversold Bounce? - January 13, 2022