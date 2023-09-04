AUD/USD is now expected to trade within the 0.6390-0.6525 range in the next few weeks, according to Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD now seen trading within a range bound theme – UOB - September 4, 2023
- Australian Dollar Steadies Ahead of RBA and GDP. Will AUD/USD Get a Grip? - September 4, 2023
- AUD/USD recovers from the recent losses, treads waters to remain above 0.6450 - September 4, 2023