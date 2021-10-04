In light if the recent price action, AUD/USD is now expected to trade between 0.7210 and 0.7320 in the next weeks. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that ‘ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD now seen within 0.7210-07320 – UOB - October 4, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: 50-DMA probes monthly resistance break on the way to 0.7300 - October 4, 2021
- AUD/USD drops back below 0.7300 on China, Evergrande fears - October 3, 2021