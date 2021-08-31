In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, further upside could see AUD/USD re-visiting the 0.7360 region in the next weeks. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the vi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD now targets the 0.7360 level – UOB - August 31, 2021
- AUD/USD refreshes two-week top above 0.7300 on broad USD weakness - August 31, 2021
- AUD/USD Analysis: Bulls look to seize control, remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics - August 31, 2021