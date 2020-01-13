Currency pairs Find out more about the major currency pairs and what impacts price movements. Commodities Our guide explores the most traded commodities worldwide and how to start trading them.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD, NZD/USD Gain. Japanese Yen May Rise as Week Gets Going - January 12, 2020
- AUD/USD slips back to sub-0.6900 area amid mixed trade/political sentiments - January 12, 2020
- USD/AUD: Stability Down Under - January 12, 2020