AUD/USD has backed off from earlier highs in the 0.7640 area but remains well bid above 0.7600. A few AUD positive developments down under are helping, as well as the market’s broadly risk-on mood.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD off highs but remains well bid above 0.7600 - December 17, 2020
- AUD/USD steadies above 0.7600 after advancing to highest level since June 2018 - December 17, 2020
- AUD/USD Surges As Australian Jobs Rise Along With US Stimulus Hopes - December 17, 2020