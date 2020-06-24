Risk sentiment to dominate, as markets shrug-off BOJ’s Summary of Opinions. The yellow metal refreshes the highest point since October 2012 with an intraday peak of 1,773.54. Though, a weekly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Off intraday high to revisit 0.6950 amid quiet markets - June 23, 2020
- AUD/USD: Consolidates gains above 0.6900 amid a lack of fresh clues - June 23, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bullish as long as above 0.6900 - June 23, 2020